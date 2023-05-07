ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Families and their four-legged friends were welcome at Lakemont Park Sunday afternoon for Pet Day.

Visitors could stop at several booths set up by pet-related vendors and receive information on where and how they can adopt a pet. Board member of the Bedford Humane Society Doug Simpson said that the event helps them to connect with those interested in adopting a pet.

“We have had a good many people show up at our shelter today as well,” Simpson said. “We have a new 6,000-square-foot facility that was donated by a doctor some years back. It’s a beautiful place, but we’re filled to capacity and asking for people to come out and take a look at what we have.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Simpson says that anyone interested in adopting a pet should check out their website or stop in at their local animal shelter to give a home to a furry friend.