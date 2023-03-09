BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pet store in Duncanville is raising money to help a puppy with a medical condition through St. Patrick’s Day themed photos.

Poocheychef along Plank Road will offer its customers the opportunity to take a photo with their pet on St. Patrick’s Day. The photos cost from $5 to $10 cash and there will be printed and digital options.

The proceeds from the photos will be donated to the family of 7-month-old Golden Retriever puppy Murphy who was recently diagnosed with juvenile cataracts. Murphy is at risk of permanently losing his eyesight and the surgery he needs is estimated to cost from $5,000 to $7,000.

More information about the St. Patrick’s Day photos can be found on Poocheychef’s Facebook page.