ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–If you were heading out to any pharmacies recently, you might have noticed a bunch of empty shelves. That image is due to the ongoing medicine shortage.

Pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a limited supply of medicine specifically, children’s cold and flu products. This shortage has been an ongoing issue for a while.

While there were many contributing factors, one of the main factors was the high demand. There’s been a rise in flu, Covid, and RSV cases.

President of Thompson’s Pharmacy Bill Thompson said empty shelves look make it look as though he’s going out of business. However, his shelves have been losing supply for the past three months.

“We started seeing problems within the last three months, it spiked recently, and I don’t see having any resolution until after the first of the year,” Thompson said.

Thompson noted that most manufacturers are on break beginning the week of Christmas. He doesn’t believe the issues will start to dwindle even after the new year.

Drug manufacturers are not able to keep up with the demand. Therefore, his local wholesaler is not receiving any product. Thompson noted that most manufacturers can’t produce the dosage cups on bottles.

“It’s across the board with the uptick in demand. From adults to pediatrics, we’re looking at pediatrics or the infants as being the most vulnerable right now because of the virus going around,” Thompson said.

As a temporary resolution, Thompson has been taking drugs Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen and lowering the dosage to size. These are usually 16-ounce bottles broken down by the weight of the child.

However, Thompson is limited in the supply of these bottles. That means once he runs out, he’s most likely unable to get any further supply.

“The labor shortages we have right now. The supply and demand, the supply chain getting it to us,” Thompson said. “I mean you’re looking at multiple factors here. You’re not just looking at one problem with one manufacturer. We have trouble getting all kinds of product right now.”