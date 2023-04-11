CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A longtime pharmacy in Bellefonte is shutting its doors after more than 70 years in business.

The owners of Plumb’s Drug Store, John and Margie Luckovich, announced the pharmacy’s closure in a Facebook post on Monday.

John said all prescriptions will be transferring over to the CVS at 127 South Potter Street, who bought out the pharmacy.

“The bottom line would be finances,” John said. “Over the years, it has slowly gone to more third parties (like Medicare or Medicaid) where someone else is paying the prescriptions instead of cash. There just isn’t enough coming in to meet all the daily expenses.”

In addition to providing medicine, Plumb’s featured a collectables section and an old-time soda counter. The retail portion of the store will remain open for “a short period of time” after the pharmacy closes.

Stephanie Peters, Executive Director of the Bellefonte Area Chamber of Commerce, said with the closure, there will be no more independently-owned local pharmacies in downtown Bellefonte.

“They supported a lot of the local activities and they gave donations to a lot of the stuff,” Peters said. “Sometimes, corporate businesses aren’t as in touch with the community as somebody that’s local. So, it’s going to have a huge impact on the whole face of downtown and the things that people were used to doing.”

All prescriptions will need to be picked up on Monday by 5:00 when the pharmacy will officially close its doors.

“We deeply appreciate all of their loyalty over the years and their friendships,” John said. “Thank you, really, for staying with us.”