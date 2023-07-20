PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg American Legion Post 437 is the latest organization working to revitalize the downtown area.

The legion’s new Honor Our Veterans Mural project is being created to highlight local veterans.

“It’s a hundred-year-old building…plus,” American Legion Commander Johna McCormick said. “You know, it’s time it gets a little facelift.”

This would be the first mural in the borough. Organizers like former Pennsylvania State Representative Lynn Herman said they are drawing inspiration from other area towns that already have murals, like State College and Millheim.

“Many communities have murals to brighten up their landscape and also provide for the advancement of tourism,” Herman said. “It just purifies the communities they live in.”

The post is kicking off the project with $5,000 in new funds. They were one of over 70 organizations chosen as tourism grant recipients by the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau in May. The program provides funding for events and projects that will enhance tourism in Centre County.

“It’s also public art and the Adventure Bureau and the Centre County Commissioners, who are our partners in implementing the grant program, recognize the value that public art brings to communities,” HVAB Public Relations Director Lesley Kistner said.

The military themed mural will be created by the Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and Centre County artist Pamela Snyder Etters.

Kistner said the mural won’t just be a positive addition for the people of Philipsburg to enjoy, but for all who visit the borough, adding to recent revitalization efforts throughout the downtown area like the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center.

“For our tourism promotion mission, it’s just another thing that we can add to what makes Philipsburg such a lovely little community as we’re marketing all of Happy Valley to visitors,” Kistner said.

With the addition of the tourism grant, the organizers have raised $10,000 for the mural.

Herman said they’re still taking donations to reach a $13,000 goal. You can send donations by mail to PO Box 682, Philipsburg, Pa., 16866.