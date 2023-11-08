PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After months of planning and work, Philipsburg American Legion Post 347 showcased a new mural honoring the nation’s veterans.

Former State Representative Lynn Herman led the fundraising charge, which began with a $5,000 grant from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

“We’re across the street from the Philipsburg Borough Building, the center of civic and government here in our borough,” Herman said. “This is our prime location in Philipsburg Borough.”

The mural, designed and painted by local artist Pamela Snyder Etters with the help of Philipsburg-Osceola art students, is representative of all veterans.

“I do believe that murals speak and they speak volumes,” Snyder Etters said. “I certainly hope that this is the beginning of growth here in Philipsburg.”

The mural features paintings of soldiers from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the War on Terror.

The American Legion topped their fundraising goal of $13,000 for the project thanks to a donation from CNB Bank.

“I just think how inspiring it will be for our young people to see this and ask questions about what this mural will stand for so that we can preserve that knowledge of the freedom that we so value for generations to come,” President and CEO Mike Peduzzi said.

Herman said residents might see more murals popping up around town in the future, thanks to the positive response of the “Honor Our Veterans” mural.

“It’s a great way to honor our veterans,” Commander Johna McCormick said. “It gave this old building life and it brightened up the Philipsburg community.”