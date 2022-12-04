CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg held its annual Christmas festival on Saturday centered around supporting and buying from local small businesses.

“There’s great deals, a lot of things you’re not going to find in the big department stores when you’re here shopping downtown,” Philipsburg resident and festival “elf” Julie Houston said.

The town also held its first-ever cookie competition, held by the Downtown Philipsburg Merchant Association, where people could bake their own cookies for a chance to win gift certificates from the businesses.

“We’re hoping to thrive downtown,” Houston said. “And you have that hometown feel. You run into people on the street, it’s just a great time to be with your friends and neighbors.”

Kids also got a visit from Santa and two reindeer mascots and had a chance to make their own ornaments, arts-and-crafts style. Two members of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School Band filled the streets with Christmas music on their saxophones.