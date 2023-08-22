CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two historic buildings in downtown Philipsburg are getting a major makeover thanks to new funding.

The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation has plans to turn the buildings located at 104 and 110 North Front Street into affordable housing, a business incubator and a community arts center.

At the Centre County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 22, the board voted to approve an American Rescue Plan Grant to cover the cost of the renovations in the amount of $100,000.

The goal is to changeover vacant buildings into something that brings hope to the community.

“It’s also a real cancer on a community that propagates a vicious cycle,” Eric Kelmenson said. “But just as disrepair and neglect begets more disrepair and neglect, repair and revitalization begets more repair and revitalization.”