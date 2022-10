CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Philipsburg Elks County Club is hosting a roadside cleanup event this October.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. starting at 9 a.m. Participants will meet at the bottom of the 9th Street bridge and Route 53 intersection.

After the event is over a free lunch will be provided at the lodge.

You can sign-up for the event at the lodge or you can contact David Eyerly at 814 – 933- 0337.