CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2023 Philipsburg Heritage Days celebration kicks off next weekend and it will feature a watermelon eating contest, entertainment and more.

The celebration will take place from Tuesday, July 11, through Saturday, July 15. Philipsburg Heritage Days was started in 1998 and it works to highlight the rich historic assets of the Philipsburg community.

The 2023 theme is “Be True To Your School” which recognizes many achievements of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.

Here’s a full list of events:

Tuesday, July 11

7:00 p.m. – Vesper Services: Cold Stream Dam Amphitheater Area

Wednesday, July 12

4:30 p.m. – P-O High School Select Choir

5:45 p.m. – Solos by Parker Scaife

7 p.m. – Watermelon Eating Contest : ( Front St by the towers.)

7 p.m. – Autumn Rising – Rock/Pop: (Sound Stage)

Thursday, July 13

12 p.m. – Circus McGurcus by Cynthia Mazzant: (VFW on Front St.) (character meet & greet at 11 a.m.)

12:30 p.m. – Baking Contest: (Philipsburg Towers)

5:30 p.m. – P-O Marching Band: (Sound Stage)

7:00 p.m. – The Moore Brothers – Variety (Sound Stage)

Friday, July 14

2 – 3 p.m. – gFree Church Concert (Sound Stage)

1:00 – 4:30 p.m. – Flower Show (St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4th & Presqueisle Streets)

4:30 – 5 p.m. – P-O Drama Club (Sound Stage)

5 – 5:30 p.m. – Moshannon Valley YMCA Student Youth Theatre Presentation of Seussical the Musical ( Sound Stage)

5:30 – 6 p.m. – Jazzercise (Sound Stage)

7:00 p.m. – Hair Force One – Classic Rock (Sound Stage)

Saturday, July 15

2 p.m.– Grand Parade (Fire company equipment judging will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the high school)

10 p.m. – Fireworks (Band entertainment will be provided at the Cold Stream Pavilion starting at 8 p.m., until the start of fireworks)

Sound Stage is located on the south end of Front St near the intersection of Front and Presqueisle Streets.

Any changes to the schedule will be made to the Philipsburg Heritage Days website.