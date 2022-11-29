CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The holiday season is here and with it comes decorating to the nines.

Philipsburg is getting ready for the season with a decorating competition and the public has until Friday, Dec. 9 to enter. The competition is also offering some cash and cash certificate prizes for the top 5 houses.

Here are the prizes:

1st place is $250

2nd place is a $100 gift certificate

3rd place is a $75 gift certificate

4th place is a $50 gift certificate

5th place is a $25 gift certificate

The event has residents decorating the outside of their homes this holiday season to brighten the season for everyone.

In order to enter into the decorating competition you mush follow these rules and regulations:

Must be a borough resident to enter

Entry forms must be submitted to the borough office by Friday, Dec. 9

Homes must be lit for the nights of Monday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 -10 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 19. So, break out all the lights, inflatables and anything else you can use to create the best-decorated house on the block.