CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man was charged for allegedly exposing himself in plain view where school children and busses could see him.

State police were called in November about a man, later identified as 51-year-old Brett Kellerman, allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in view of the public around the time that school kids were heading home.

According to the criminal complaint, the caller got a video of this happening for the third time that troopers were able to view. They said they saw the man sitting in the foyer of the building he lived in at 120 N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg and masturbating.

The front of the building was said to have large glass windows and glass doors that the public could see into.

According to the complaint, when speaking with Kellerman, he first claimed he did no such thing until troopers told him they saw a video of it happening. Kellerman then allegedly claimed he has mental issues and is sometimes unaware of what he’s doing.

Kellerman was arraigned on Jan. 5 and released on his own recognizance. He faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.