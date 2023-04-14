CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is behind bars after being accused of raping a one-year-old.

Andrew Ramage, 26, has been charged with raping and assaulting a baby stemming from a January incident.

On Jan. 23, Pennsylvania State Police out of Rockview responded to a call from Geisinger Medical Center in Philipsburg. Troopers met with a CYS caseworker, along with Ramage and an unnamed person, according to court documents.

Police interviewed the unnamed person and learned that on Jan 22, around 10 p.m., they noticed irritation near the child’s private area, according to the criminal complaint. The unnamed person called for Ramage to look at the injuries.

The baby was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where a doctor reported a scratch/tear on the victim’s genitals, according to the criminal complaint. The doctor told officers there would have had to be a fairly forceful repeated insertion of something to cause the injury.

Multiple doctors told police they believed the injuries to the child were consistent with a sexual assault, police noted in the court documents.

On March 26 just after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to a 911 call from Ramage. Ramage wanted to speak with troopers regarding a sexual assault investigation, according to the affidavit. Ramage told police that the night of the incident, the unnamed person woke Ramage by yelling and claiming that the child was raped. Police noted in the criminal complaint that he paused multiple times during the interview and hesitated to speak with troopers.

The next day Ramage called 911 from Mount Nittany Medical Center to report that he committed a sexual assault, according to the court documents. The call was then transferred to PSP Rockview and Ramage told officers that he sexually assaulted the baby on January 22, according to the criminal complaint.

Ramage was arraigned Friday morning and is lodged in Centre County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail. He’s been charged with felony rape of a child and aggravated assault of a child. He also faces misdemeanor counts of simple assault and indecent assault.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 26.