CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Philipsburg man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was younger than 16 in 2021, according to police.

Clayton Croyle, 58, was at the girl’s home in April, when he was alone with her, according to the charges filed by state police in Clearfield. Croyle called for the girl to come to a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her.

In an interview with the mother in February, police were told the child’s mother came home and found her wearing just a shirt with Croyle, and was told about the sexual assault a couple of days later, according to the criminal complaint.

Croyle faces multiple felony sexual assault charges and a misdemeanor indecent assault charge.

Croyle awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 30.