PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Track and field coaches from Philipsburg-Osceola School District are launching a new team for younger runners.

The P-O elementary track team is made up of athletes in 1st through 6th grade. Students are trained by members of the Senior High team.

Members of the Philipsburg-Osceola Elementary Track Team

Head Coach Renee Lanager said athletes compete in various events, including the 50 and 100-meter dash, disk, shot put and relays.

“It’s very important for these kids to accept themselves and accept others and know that they need to work hard to win titles and earn awards,” said Kate Yoder, a senior and coach for the team.

Now, the coaches are looking to create a county-wide league. They believe the school’s elementary team is the first in the county, and are hoping the success of the district’s team will inspire other schools to launch their own programs.

“There are a lot of runners out there and parents are interested,” Lanager said. “Lets get them while they’re young and let them take off.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The team will have its first meet at the high school field starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.