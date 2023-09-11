CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Philipsburg Borough will soon see a mural to honor veterans throughout America’s history.

The mural will feature veterans from the American Revolution, World Wars, Vietnam, Korea, and the War on Terror. A portion of the mural is being done by Philipsburg-Osceola senior high art students.

“Kids are really interested, even if adults don’t always think they are, they’re very interested in their history and in their community and learning about that,” Founder of Murals Talk Pamela Etters said. “I’ve always liked to give a brush to the kids so that they can contribute in a very positive way to their community.”

The portion of the mural students painted depicted 9/11. Etters says that this was a great opportunity for them to reflect on the event of that day and also show them what they are able to contribute to the community.

Students were excited to work on the project and to showcase their talents.

“I like to draw, I like to paint, and I feel like this is a great opportunity for all of us to show our community that we can do these things, we’re artists,” 11-grade student Macy Long said.

Many hope the mural will bring more life to the borough while honoring veterans.

“This is going to be a way to not just honor our veterans, but a way to enhance and beautify Philipsburg Borough,” Former State Representative Lynn Herman said.

Etters helped paint murals in Milton, Pa. and she says it changed the community for good.

“The murals really changed the perspective of the town from not only the people that lived there but even from those that lived around or outside of there. It started to attract people to come into their community,” Etters said.

The mural will be located at the American Legion Post 437(315 E. Presqueisle St.). The hope is for it to be complete by the end of September.