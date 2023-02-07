CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg-Osceola students were presented certificates for winning the annual PennDOT paint the plow program.

Schools that participate are asked to produce original artwork for a PennDOT plow that will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in their respective county. The students took home top prizes in the “Fan Favorite” voting and the “Judge’s Pick” category.

Students from Mr. Raker’s art class had a theme for the plow that as put down your phones. Students spent two weeks painting the front of the plow.

“To tell people don’t be on your phones while driving it’s putting you in danger and putting people in the car in danger, other people on the road and I thought it was a great opportunity to paint a snow plow, it’s not something to be painted you never see art on that,” Senior student Rachel Jordan said.

PennDOT’s Paint the Plow Program began during the 2015-2016 winter season when it was first offered in Cambria County. In the years that followed, the program has expanded throughout the state and now is now offered in almost every county.

The Paint the Plow program is a wonderful way for PennDOT and local communities to encourage and bring public awareness to safe driving on our roadways