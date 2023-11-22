PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg is ringing in Thanksgiving not with a turkey, but a turkey trot!

The Emily Whitehead Foundation is hosting their annual 5k ‘Fun Run’ on Thursday, Nov. 23. The race will start at the Cold Stream Dam Amphitheater.

“I want to put the fun in ‘fun run,’ so we have some surprises up our sleeves and the prizes are great,” Race Director Jodie Potter said. “It’s a great family activity.”

Registration kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and is $25.00 per person.

Proceeds from the race will go toward helping families with children fighting cancer.

“I’m trying to see how many different zip codes we can have represented here, right now we’re at, I think 14 or 15 different zip codes,” Potter said.

You can register for the race ahead of time here or in person the day of.