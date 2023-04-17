CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Philipsburg woman is behind bars after police said she tried to prevent them from accessing her phone during a death investigation.

Shianna Lambert, 24, tried to erase evidence off her iPhone by sending it a remote lock/wipe command after police took it during an investigation into a drug overdose death, Spring Township police said in the charges filed.

Mugshot of Shianna Lambert, via Centre County Jail

After being taken, Lambert’s phone “did not seem to be in a normal state,” police said. A message read “Iphone Locked To Owner,” popped up on the screen and provided Lambert’s email, saying that the account owner could see where it was.

It also had a factory screen background, while the other phones that were seized had normal background pictures, the criminal complaint reads.

Police were investigating a deadly overdose of a 26-year-old man who was found dead in a bedroom of a home along the 100 block of Flint Court on Monday, April 10. Police said three cell phones, including Lambert’s, were found in the room.

If the owner of the iPhone can signal their mobile device, then they can access “Find my iPhone,” a program that helps Apple users locate their devices by sending pings, and send a remote command to lockdown the phone, police noted in the criminal complaint.

Lambert, who was also noted in the charges filed to be a known drug user and seller in the Centre County area, faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing of the administration of law or government function and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Lambert is locked up in Centre County Jail with her bail denied by Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker citing that she “is an extreme danger to the public and herself with heroin/fentanyl,” according to court documents.