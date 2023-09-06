CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg’s historic downtown will be highlighted this September as part of its third annual Founders’ Day.

On Sept. 16, vendors, food, drinks and more will be set up at the corner of Front and Presqueisle Street to celebrate the town’s history. Local shops will also be open and a carriage ride around town starting will start at 2 p.m.

There will also be tours available at the Simler House and the Historic Foundation’s Museum.

This event is all thanks to the Philipsburg Historical Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit that was established to preserve and protect Philipsburg’s history.

“We’re in our third year of doing this event, and the goal is to highlight our rich history and we choose a historically significant place around town every year, Teresa Mull, President of the Historical Foundations, said. “This year we’ve chosen to highlight Front Street because we have some landmark buildings down here, some beautiful old structures, and they are sustained by and through our small locally owned businesses.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. where they’ll be drawing the $1,000 throwback cash winner. Mull said it’s simple to enter.

“So this Friday at 11 a.m., we are kicking off our Founders Day cash drawing event, and that’s to be entered to win the $1,000,” Teresa Mull, President of the Historical Foundation, said. “All you have to do is make a purchase at one of the downtown businesses here on that street in the vicinity of Philipsburg. You can spend as little as $5, will get you one chance. And the more you spend, the more chances you get.”

The drawing will last until Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. when the winner will be chosen in front of the Rowland Theater. You must be present to win Mull said.

For more information about the Founders’ Day festivities, check out the Philipsburg Historical Foundation’s Facebook page for more information.