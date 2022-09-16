CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg Borough is celebrating its 225th birthday with its second annual Founders’ Day.

The event is Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Simler House, Philipsburg’s oldest standing building.

The celebration includes tours of the Simler House, re-enactors, live music, and artisan vendors.

Founders’ Day is free and open to all.