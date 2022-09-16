CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg Borough is celebrating its 225th birthday with its second annual Founders’ Day.
The event is Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Simler House, Philipsburg’s oldest standing building.
The celebration includes tours of the Simler House, re-enactors, live music, and artisan vendors.
Latest Posts
- Ride in honor of Rhonda Russell to take place
- Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
- EXCLUSIVE: John Joyce and the “Commitment to America”
- Driver escapes serious injury after tractor-trailer crash, fire
- Dow hits 2022 low after stocks plummet on recession fears
Founders’ Day is free and open to all.