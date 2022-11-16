CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Philipsburg will be holding a turkey trot on Thanksgiving Day all in support of a local pediatric cancer non-profit organization.

The trot was put together by one of The Emily Whitehead Foundation’s founding board members, Jodie Potter. Potter said her past of partaking in turkey trots gave her the idea to have one in Philipsburg.

“I have run in nearby turkey trots for the last ten years,” Potter said. “They`re great events, nicely done. I thought, why not have our own here in Philipsburg? We have a beautiful location that is conducive to runners, walkers, and families.”

Start time for the trot is slated for 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning at the amphitheater and participants will follow a course that is “over the river and through the woods.” The cost to register is $20 and it can be done online or on the day of the trot at 8 a.m. All proceeds will go towards the foundation.

The community of Philipsburg has already been helping to advertise the event and get the word out. The We Are Inn hotel chose to sponsor t-shirts for the event which are available for the first 30 people to register. Even members of the cross-country team have signed up for the turkey trot.

“Local businesses are offering their help almost before I finish asking for it,” Potter said.

“I am thrilled, but not at all surprised, with the community’s response. The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation has jumped on board and been a great support. We have a bunch of our school’s cross-country team signed up to run and volunteer.

Besides giving awards to the top three men and women that finish first, there will be hidden turkeys along the trails for participants to find. Carrying if to the finish line means getting a prize or “turkey treat” after the race. Folks will have the chance to get Penn State Nittany Lions men’s basketball and men’s hockey tickets, a gift certificate from Angel Walk Winery, movie tickets to the Rowland Theatre, and more.

Donations for prizes come from the courtesy of The We Are Inn, Ryen Realty, Weis Markets, Grahams BBQ, Brown Dog Catering, Bonnies Greenhouse, Tocimak Trees, and Hometown Market.

In 2010, Emily Whitehead was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and she was the first pediatric patient ever to get CAR-T cell therapy and is now considered cancer free. Her story has its own award-winning documentary, Of Medicine and Miracles.

In 2015 was when the Whiteheads founded The Emily Whitehead Foundation which helps to give funding for the development of innovative and less toxic treatments, such as immunotherapy, and to support patients and families fighting childhood cancer.