UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — When it comes to authentic Philly cheesesteaks, it’s not getting more legitimate than Pat’s Steaks — and now they’re opening up shop at Penn State this winter.

Pat’s Steaks has been an iconic Philadelphia shop for decades and was even featured in the first Rocky movie in 1976. Now, owner Frank Olivieri is looking to open his second location.

While they didn’t say where it was going to open, it was reported to be Penn State, meaning it could pop up on the PSU campus. The company did confirm though that they’re aiming to open the new shop in December.

Olivieri is reportedly partnering with Rob Wasserman who is involved in Snap Custom Pizza and Big Dean’s Hot Chicken at Penn State, according to phillymag.com

WTAJ reached out for an interview with Pat’s Steaks. We’ll keep you updated as we find out more.