ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The driver of a car crashed into a house on Friday evening in Altoona.

The accident happened near 21st Street and 11th Avenue sometime on Friday, June 2. The homeowner had just returned from work when they said the speeding car lost control and slammed into the concrete block porch and severely damaged the home.

The Altoona Fire Department and the city code stated that the house is unstable for the resident to live in. The Red Cross will provide temporary housing. The homeowner added that he has lived in this house for 17 years and it was built in 1894.

Details about the accident are still limited at this time.