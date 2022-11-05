PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews were quick to put out a house fire Saturday morning in Punxsutawney.

Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, along with other crews were able to put out and limited fire in a home along Clark Terrace around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Fire Chief Doug McAfoos said the fire was limited to the downstairs of the home and suffered signification water and smoke damage. Residents were transported to the hospital out of precaution and their current conditions are unknown.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Crews from Punxsutawney Fire Department stations Central and Lindsey, along with McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Department Stations 16 and 17. EMS, Punxsutawney Borough Police along with State Police assisted.