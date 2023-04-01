(WTAJ) — With severe weather hitting the Central Pennsylvania area, powerlines and trees have fallen and power is out for thousands.

In addition to power outages, which can be viewed here, reports of wind damage have been sent in.

Roof Crashes into house in Altoona

Damage along Jaggard Street in Altoona

One Altoona home was damaged Saturday just behind the Pleasant Valley Bowl, also known as the Pleasant Valley Recreation Center. Part of the bowl’s roof blew off and nearby wires before hitting the home.

Homeowner Adam Pierannunzio said he was inside watching television with his daughter when he heard what he thought sounded like an explosion. Pierannunzio said he felt lucky as that’s usually where he stands to smoke and is glad he and his daughter were inside when it happened.

The wind damage also caused the powerlines to shift. Those at the bowl said the power went out for a few minutes. Parts of Jaggard Street are currently blocked off as Penelec responds to the scene.

Tree down in Cambria County

Ron Shawley sent in a photo from Vinco, Pa, as a tree came down along Bensshoff Hill Road

Another tree (below) was spotted across the roadway in Hollidaysburg, right by the animal clinic.

Tree down in Hollidaysburg near the Hollidaysburg Animal Clinic

