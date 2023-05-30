MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man is suspected of being under the influence after driving a van into four parked cars in the borough.

Pennsylvania State Police said the man was driving north on E. Shirley Street in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The driver proceeded to hit multiple parked cars including a Ford Expedition, Kia Optima, Honda Accord and a Chevy Equinox.

Photo Credit: Anna Kuklo

The Sprinter finally came to a stop up against the fifth car, the Expedition. It suffered disabling damage along with the Chevy and Honda, according to the police report. The Kia suffered minor damage while the Expedition had heavy damage to the rear. All parked cars were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to Penn Highlands Huntingdon. DUI charges are currently pending, according to state police.