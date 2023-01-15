CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay.

Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road in Decatur Township, just south of The View LLC.

When crews arrived, they saw the vehicle (pictured below) smoking, however, three trapped people were able to get out of the car safely.

In the Facebook post, the fire company said the trapped individuals were lucky, especially being the crews didn’t remove anything from the car for them to escape. In the photo, the roof, both driver-side doors and post were all removed from the impact of the crash, not by fire crews.

All three individuals were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Details as to how the crash happened are unknown at this time.

In addition to the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company, the Hope Fire Company, Mountain Top Ambulance, Moshannon Valley EMS and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash. Columbia Fire Company had 17 crew members respond to the accident. Crews were on scene for about an hour.