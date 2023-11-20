BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police are searching for three people they said illegally entered multiple vehicles in the Lakemont area.

The incidents occurred in the early morning hours on Nov. 3 between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police obtained video from several locations in the area that showed three individuals entering vehicles.

The department is asking anyone who recognizes anything familiar with the suspects whether it be clothing or appearance, to contact Patrolman Beiler or Patrolman Hollern at (814) 949-3364.

As an investigation remains ongoing, police reminded residents to lock their vehicles and to take any valuable items out of their vehicles or keep them out of sight.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.