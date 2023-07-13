BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) – A vehicle accident in Breezewood happened on Thursday, July 13 and traffic is still backed up, according to 551 PA traffic cameras.

Photos from the scene show that at least two vehicles were involved. Among them are a camper and a semi-trailer.

At this time details about the accident are limited. It is unknown if anyone was hurt.

Photos provided by Jeffery Morse

