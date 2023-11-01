CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — No one was injured, but an accident between a school bus and an SUV happened on Wednesday afternoon in Cambria County.

According to Ian Gabrielson, the assistant chief at Glendale Fire Department, a red SUV and the school bus collided at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Executive Drive (Route 253) on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Gabrielson added that parents were informed of the accident and called to pick up their children.

At this time, Route 253 is under a lane restriction in both directions at Skyline Drive.