BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lane restriction is in place in Interstate 99 southbound in Blair County just south of the Route 22 exit.

The restriction comes after a tri axle truck ended up going over the guardrail, nearly falling to the road below an overpass just .3 miles south of the Hollidaysburg/Ebensburg exit onto Route 22

Details are limited at this time but if you’re traveling I-99 southbound near the Route 22 exit, you may run into traffic delays.

