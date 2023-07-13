CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A vehicle that was digging a well in Worth Township caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

On July 13, a vehicle was being used to dig a well near Port Matilda. According to fire officials, it is believed that there was a problem with the hydraulics which ended up causing it to catch fire.

Homeowners say that they heard a loud bang and came out to the see the vehicle engulfed in flames. They noted that one of the machines tires had flown off and landed in one of their bushes.

The vehicle’s operator sustained minor burns. Diesel fuel from the machine was also leaking into the yard.

The fire impacted traffic on Skytop Mountain Road, Laurel Run Road and eastbound High St. between Wilson Lane and Exit: I-99 South/US 220 South for a couple of hours.

State College, Tyrone and Port Matilda fire departments were all on the scene.