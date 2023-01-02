STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Almost 90 players from three different states gathered in State College for a Pickleball tournament, taking part in one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

The ‘Dinking in the New Year Tournament’ returned for its second year, once again taking place at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre.

“It is small tennis, large ping pong,” Player Dan Egli said. “All you need is a solid racket, a ball with holes and a space slightly smaller than a tennis court.”

88 players picked up their rackets to play in a total of 192 matches on 13 courts. While many athletes came from the Central PA area, others traveled from other states.

“Players from New York and New Jersey have joined us,” Tournament Director Donna Reese said. “As well as far as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.”

This year players ranged from 18-years-old to 73-years-old.

“I was a platform tennis player and could only play three times a week,” Player Marlene Sandberg said. “You can play this just about every day for about four or six hours and not have any trouble.”

Maria tries to learn how to play pickleball

Many players said they don’t play the game just for the sport itself, but because of the community it brings.

“It allows people a whole social network of play and that’s what seems to be so attractive to this sport,” Reese said.

Next year, the tournament is expanding. Organizers are aiming for a two-day event on Jan.13 and 14 that will double the number of players.

“It’s fun,” Egli said. “It’s not so competitive that people get weird. That’s very, very rare. We complement each other. The pickleball community is probably as big as the pickleball itself.”

Last year the tournament had almost triple digits in participation from folks also all across the region and had a total of 270 matches throughout the day.