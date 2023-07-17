The Picnic in the Park event will take place on Friday, July 28, in the Tom Tudek Memorial park in Ferguson Township.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township announced that it will hold a Picnic in the Park celebration on Friday, July 28, to close out Parks and Recreation Month.

The afternoon will feature a food truck, police cruiser tours and photo opportunities with props, according to Ferguson Township.

The event will take place at the Tom Tudek Memorial Park, located at 400 Herman Drive in State College, which is one of 12 total municipal parks within Ferguson Township.

According to Ferguson Township, the space offers walking paths, a dog park, sports courts, fields and a butterfly garden.

Pavilion 3, which is located closest to the playground, will be accessible with picnic tables for Friday’s celebration.

The picnic event is part of Parks and Recreation Month, which is celebrated every year in July as a way to bring together communities as they celebrate their recreational amenities.

For more information about the park, visit the Ferguson Township website.