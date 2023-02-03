CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, residents of Pike Township are stepping up and displaying concerns and questioning their supervisors about a potential behavioral health facility.

In Curwensville, over 30 residents in Pike Township attended a township meeting to express those concerns.

“Well, there’s a lot of unknown with the facility I believe that the township supervisors shared all the information that they currently have with us,” Pike Township Arlene Morgillo said.

The facility would be at the old Marion Manor nursing home. But supervisors are on the resident’s side and are concerned.

“Well, they were concerned about their kids being so close to the homes and everything like that. We are too you know everybody is concerned, everybody has a family. Some of the big concerns is traffic, the extra traffic coming up and down the roads,” Pike Township Supervisor Mark Collins said.

According to a sheet given to residents at the meeting, the facility would hold patients for 15-20 days, and be available to treat drug, and alcohol abuse issues, and mental health. The facility could also hold up to 50 people at a time. There will be private pay, no court-ordered residents, and no intense healthcare operations.

“I think the big concern is the fact that we don’t know a lot about the type of care they will be treating and that the clients will be able to leave at any time,” Morgillo said.

The supervisors also see the problem residents have if the facility is not locked down.

“Possibly it’s not a lockdown facility the people would out and come and go as they please and that was one of our biggest concerns,” Collins said.

One issue is that the township doesn’t have a zoning ordinance and it can take some time to get one.

“It’s going to take a substantial amount of time to get it in place if we decide to ever do it but another thing is the cost,” Collins said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Residents agree that the facilities are important but not close to their homes.

“I understand that there is a need for this type of facility I just don’t know that with the information that we have that we’re comfortable having the facility so close to our residential area,” Morgillo said.

The next township meeting is set for March 2nd at 4 p.m.