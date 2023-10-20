CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Serious concerns and allegations are being raised over the treatment of contracted pilots who are flying with Southern Airways which affects the DuBois Regional Airport.

It might seem like business as usual for travelers at the DuBois Regional Airport. However, a former pilot says what’s been happening behind the scenes is anything but smooth. Now, the pilot and County Commissioner Dave Glass raising safety concerns that have local officials worried.

“I would much rather air on the side of safety,” Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner said. “If we have a crash it’s going to just decimate trust not just in Southern, but in the entire program at Dubois. We don’t want that.”

David Duvak was a Southern Airways pilot stationed in Bradford, Pa. until he quit. He says they changed his title.

“For me, I had a contract. They didn’t honor it. They assigned me as a captain, and they downgraded me to a copilot,” Duvak said.

The downgrade included a massive pay cut. He went from making $55 an hour to less than $20.

“I felt like that was a kick in the teeth for me. I didn’t have a contract for a copilot, which gave me the right basically to just up and leave on my own,” Duvak added.

He’s not the only pilot to resign. Duvak and Commissioner Dave Glass, a pilot himself, are both concerned about low pay and high turnover.

“I’m concerned about the safety because when it’s that low and you’ve got that much turnover, you’re constantly training new pilots and experience matters,” Glass said.

“Turnovers high everywhere but you don’t want bad turnover like what’s going on at Southern,” Duvak said. “The turnover is so high. You know, things are bad when managerial staff members walk off the job and not say anything.”

Duvak added that there is an even bigger red flag in all of this.

“The maintenance was pretty subpar,” Duvak said. “We’re always flying aircraft deferred equipment, which is illegal in the schedule charter business”

Now lawsuits are mounting between many pilots and the airline, many over contract disputes. You can read more about those lawsuits here by searching Southern Airways Corporation in the company name search criteria box.

“Pilots leaving like crazy due to issues like them not holding their end of the contract,” Duvak said. “Safety issues, maintenance issues.”

While the lawsuits make their way through court, Commissioner Glass says he just wants to ensure air travel is safe.

“Look, I am a pilot, I believe in aviation. I’m not looking to destroy and disrupt this, but I want to make sure that our constituents are safe when they fly in these,” Glass said.

When talking about turnover younger pilots need to be trained correctly and have the necessary time in the air.

“We still have to do it right. You can’t cut corners in commercial aviation. I just want to make sure that that’s not happening and that people are being treated fairly,” Glass said.

Commissioner Dave Glass added that at this point he hasn’t been able to hear the airline’s side of the story quite yet, he is scheduled to tour the facility.

WTAJ has reached out to the airline for comment, but we have not heard back.