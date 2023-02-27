CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, Pine Township Supervisors and county commissioners are working towards improving cell service in the area for residents.

After no luck with Verizon thus far, it’s back to the drawing board to expand cell service in the township. Something supervisors and commissioners say is vital.

“I believe just like high-speed broadband, having cell access is so important, think about it for emergency services. For me to call 911 you’re off the side of the road up there,” Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said.

Currently, officials are working together to develop a survey aimed at pin-pointing non-service areas in the township. Similar to the broadband survey, residents would be able to mark areas in which service is lacking.

Initially, the idea was to have each resident to it individually but commissioners want to do it safely.

“Have one person drive and the other person sits there and makes these notes, that’s a great way to see where the actual problems are,” Glass said.

Commissioners see this as an opportunity to look at cell service problems beyond the township. Like broadband, many residents in the county don’t have reliable cell service.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I’m hoping to talk to Verizon wireless representatives and not just on behalf of Pine Township but there’s a lot of places in the county that have problems with cell service so we talk a lot about broadband. We want to talk about cell service and try and make sure everybody’s covered.”

While there’s no set time for the survey will be released — all residents are encouraged to participate when it’s available.