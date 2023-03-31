ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Police arrested a fugitive wanted for a homicide in Pittsburgh on Wednesday in Altoona.

Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith, 29, of Pittsburgh, was arrested by The City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit in assistance with the Altoona Police Department.

Smith was accused of fatally shooting a man in the North Side of Pittsburgh in February.

On Feb. 5 Pittsburgh Police from Zone 1 responded to the 600 block of Chautauqua Street and found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle.

Police determined he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The man later died in the hospital.

Smith has been charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

Smith was taken to Blair County Prison before being transported to Allegheny County Jail. No bail was set for the safety of the community, according to online court records.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Smith will have his preliminary hearing on April 14.