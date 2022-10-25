CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police.

On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man the group has accused. He was detained while police spoke with the group and were given another white binder full of printouts of messages between Fix and the “teen,” including telling her he would “take it easy” on her when they had sex.

When interviewed, police allege that Fix admitted that everything in the binder was from their messages including that he believed he was talking to a 15-year-old but still wanted to meet up.

Fix was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.