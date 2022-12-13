Two new Zoomobiles for the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium courtesy of Jim Shorkey Auto Group. (photo via Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium)

(WTAJ) — More schools and community groups in our area will have the chance to be visited by the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s traveling zoo educational program.

Thanks to a partnership with Jim Shorkey Auto Group, the zoo secured two newly wrapped “Zoomobile” vehicles that will help bring more educational programs about wildlife and conservation to the community. Any school/community group within 90 miles of the zoo is eligible to sign up for one of 15 Zoomobile programs where educators present a variety of small animals including reptiles, mammals and birds.

Given the 90-mile limit (180-mile roundtrip), that means only local schools/community groups in Cambria, Somerset and Jefferson counties may participate.

“The Zoomobiles are invaluable for bringing the zoo out to the community, especially to those who may not often have the chance to come visit us on grounds,” Curator of Conservation Education at the Pittsburgh Zoo Margie Marks said. “The cars are wrapped with eye-catching animal designs which will be sure to turn heads.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Zoomobiles cover approximately 300 miles per year, according to the zoo. They visit learners of all ages, from preschools to colleges as well as senior living facilities. More information on age-appropriate programs can be found online at the zoo’s website.