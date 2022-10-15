STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Disney magic was in the air Saturday in State College as Pixie Dust Wishes hosted a 5K.

Pixie Dust Wishes, who helps grant wishes for families with special needs, granted two wishes Saturday following the race.

“Even with the virtual event last year that we had to do it has grown every year,” Jamie Miller, President of Pixie Dust Wishes, said. Our word gets out every year about what we are doing, the good we are trying to do in the community and make wishes come true. So people’s support, especially when we’ve had an exceptionally difficult year with two wish recipients, past wish recipients passing away.”

The event also honored the two past recipients who died earlier this year, Ian and Eddie.