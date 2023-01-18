STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A pizza parlor that fed hungry college students during their late night cravings for over 30 years in State College has closed.

A sign that was put on the door of Gumby’s Pizza and Wings located at 300 South Pugh Street reads that “Gumby’s Pizza is now permanently closed.”

Sign on the door of Gumby’s Pizza

The restaurant also posted on Twitter saying that the closure was “through no fault of the current owner, management, or staff.”

PSU Students were surprised to see the pizza shop close.

“It’s definitely disappointing but some new place will pop up so I’m looking forward to that,” student James Bojdam said.

In 2020, the pizza shop was forced to close after failing an inspection due to “imminent health hazards” by using a food prep table as a “bed for tattooing,” according to a report by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Service. The shop reopened after passing another inspection, but this time they closed permanently, Gumby’s said.

Gumby’s full statement from their Twitter can be found below:

“By now, many of you (if not most) have already heard the news, but for those who haven’t: it is with great sorrow that we inform you that Gumby’s Pizza & Wings of State College is closing indefinitely, if not permanently.

Through no fault of the current owner, management, or staff, we shut our doors Friday night at 2am, likely never to reopen. We appreciate all the patronage, love, & support that we have enjoyed from Penn State University and State College as a whole for the past 30+ years.

We are sorry we can no longer provide the awesome pizza, wings, salads, strombolis, calzones, appetizers, pastas, and of course our world-famous Pokey Stix you all depend on for parties, football, late nights, study sessions, bar crawls, or just your traditional weekly treat.

We love you all, and we hope you wish us the best in our future endeavors. <3 Gumby’s Pizza & Wings of State College

The State College location was just one of 15 other Gumby’s spots at colleges, with another Pennsylvania one open in Delaware County.