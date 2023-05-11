STATE COLLEGE, pa. (WTAJ)– A new pizza place coming to downtown State College will be in the same spot where a former one that fed hungry college students for decades closed.

8 Mile Pizza specializes in Detroit-style pizza and will be feeding the mouths of Penn State students and residents at 300 South Pugh Street, a spot that is familiar with selling pizza when they open in the fall.

“Excited to announce the opening of a new pizza joint in State College coming this fall,” the Detroit style pizza shop announced on Instagram. “@8milepizzapsu will be moving in to 300 S Pugh St. serving up the finest Detroit style pies among other favorites.”

What makes a pizza Detroit-style is the rectangular shape with a thick, crust that is usually covered in brick cheese.

Gumby’s Pizza and Wings closed there in January after being open for about 30 years and took to Twitter to say the decision was “through no fault of the current owner, management, or staff.”

Applications are currently being accepted for 8 Mile Pizza positions and can be filled out by going to their Instagram page.