CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A plane crashed Sunday into a wooded area in Cambria County, according to the Federal Aviation Association (FAA).

The FAA said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed into a wooded area around 3:55 p.m. with two people on board.

The FAA said they, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), will investigate the crash with the NTSB providing updates.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time. It is also unknown the conditions of the two people on board. WTAJ has a crew on scene.