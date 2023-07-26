CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With an increasing number of residents transitioning to biking as their way to travel, Centre County is working to create safe paths for those who need them.

A multi-million dollar project in College Township is in the works that would connect existing routes to Penn State University.

“This approximately one mile path is a pretty key missing link to the existing regional bike and pedestrian network,” Assistant Township Manager Mike Bloom said.

Bloom said the College Township Regional Bike/Pedestrian 10-foot shared-use path will connect Puddintown Road to an existing path near Hastings Road.

At their July 25 meeting, the Centre County Commissioners signed a letter of support for the project, joining the Borough of State College and Penn State University in favor of the project.

“It’s really going to be important for the students who are living in the Aspen Heights Development to have this safe route to campus,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said. “It’s been a concern for a long time, that pedestrian traffic and bikes along that stretch is pretty hazardous.”

It’s estimated that the project will cost $3.3 million dollars. The township is currently working to secure two different grants.

“One is a Transportation Alternative Set-Aside grant from PennDOT,” Bloom said. “The second grant, and the one that’s referenced in front of you today, is a Commonwealth Financing Authority grant.”

At the meeting, Commissioner Mark Higgins stressed the critical nature of safe paths across the county.

“I had a friend pass away yesterday, who was a cyclist and he was in a car-bike collision on South Atherton,” Higgins said. “These pedestrian paths are very important. You know, when I go to a lot of other areas with a lot of tourism, bike paths are a major component of that.”

Bloom said if both grants do come to fruition, the project could begin construction in 2024.