HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) workers who are members of UFCW Local 1776 have voted to ratify a new four-year union contract with Pennsylvania.

“Our hardworking PLCB members have demonstrated their commitment to the Commonwealth, and this contract contains several provisions that signify just how much our members are valued,” UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young IV said.

The contract will include the highest package ever negotiated for PLCB members with wage increases of over 5% per year, funding to secure benefits without reductions, part-time members qualify for paid time off after just one year of employment and language to improve store promotion.