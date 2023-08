ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Part of Pleasant Valley Boulevard is closed after an oversized load hit a wire and brought down a traffic light.

Pleasant Valley Boulevard is closed between Duff Street, 26th Street, and 27th Street. At the 26th Street intersection, people are being asked to go down the street and turn around.

Traffic light/wire brought down in Altoona

Traffic light/wire brought down in Altoona

Traffic light/wire brought down in Altoona

According to crews at the scene, the road should be reopened in about an hour.

Crews are currently on the scene working to install a new traffic light before reopening the road.