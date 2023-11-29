(WTAJ) — Customers of Penelec (FirstEnergy) and People’s Natural Gas (PNG) may see prices go up as much as 149% come December.

The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting consumers that utility prices will reset on Dec. 1, and this will cause changes in your bills, some good, some bad.

On Dec. 1, Penelec, owned by FirstEnergy, and People’s Natural Gas will increase prices for customers who haven’t “shopped around” and selected the 3rd party supplier. This includes an increase of 149% with PNG and a 9.3% increase with Penelec.

According to the PUC, Penelec will go from 9.703 cents to 10.607 cents per kWh (Kilowatt hours). PNG will more than double and go from $1.2337 to $3.08 per Mcf (per thousand cubic feet).

Why are prices higher if I don’t shop around for another supplier?

The short answer is contracts. That’s it.

Although prices will reset and may increase or decline, those other suppliers have contracts with the distributors, such as PNG, where they may pay a lower amount per Mcf and might be able to offer you a lower rate. This reset won’t affect the deals they have in place with the distributors at this time.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In Pennsylvania, by law, you are afforded options for your electric and natural gas suppliers. The PUC’s PAPowerSwitch and PAGasSwitch energy shopping websites provide consumers and small businesses with valuable information on how to shop for supply services