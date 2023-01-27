CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– High school students from across the area traveled to Clearfield County to partake in a poetry tournament.

The students gathered at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Friday morning for the Poetry Out Loud regional event. The annual event is part of a national poetry contest.

Students were judged on their accuracy, physical presence, voice, and articulation.

Director Of Curriculum and Innovation at Central Intermediate Unit 10 Dawn Hayes said that the contest is for students to see where they stand as artists.

“It’s just something that gives students an entry point into the arts, an entry point into poetry and it’s empowering for students to have the opportunity to sort of test the waters as artists,” Hayes said.

The winner of this event moves on to the state competition on March 13th which will be held remotely. More information about the event can be found online at the Pennsylvania Council On the Arts website.

In 2022, Mario Grugan, who was a senior at Tyrone Area School District in Huntingdon County, took home first place in Pennsylvania’s 2022 Poetry Out Loud state champion. Second place went to DuBois Area School District in Clearfield County Julia Wirths who was a junior.